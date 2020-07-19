Look: A$AP Rocky + Rihanna Appear Extra Boo’d Up Together In New Fenty Skin Pic – “That’s Right Baby” Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New York rapper A$AP Rocky has joined the Fenty movement. The hip-hop superstar has linked with Barbados singer Rihanna for a new Fenty Skin campaign. Look and comment below! “that’s right baby…@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin! 👌🏿 More product details soon come 👉🏿 Hit […]



