Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look: A$AP Rocky + Rihanna Appear Extra Boo’d Up Together In New Fenty Skin Pic – “That’s Right Baby”

SOHH Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Look: A$AP Rocky + Rihanna Appear Extra Boo’d Up Together In New Fenty Skin Pic – “That’s Right Baby”New York rapper A$AP Rocky has joined the Fenty movement. The hip-hop superstar has linked with Barbados singer Rihanna for a new Fenty Skin campaign. Look and comment below! “that’s right baby…@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin! 👌🏿 More product details soon come 👉🏿 Hit […]

The post Look: A$AP Rocky + Rihanna Appear Extra Boo’d Up Together In New Fenty Skin Pic – “That’s Right Baby” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Rihanna announces Fenty Skin launch

Rihanna announces Fenty Skin launch 00:43

 Rihanna has finally revealed that her Fenty Skin will be launching at the end of July.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama [Video]

Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama

Blake Lively has made it clear she has no problem with her friend Taylor Swift's revealing of the name of her third child on her new album Folklore by raving about the release.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Ulta Beauty Launches Skin Analysis Tech [Video]

Ulta Beauty Launches Skin Analysis Tech

A new feature on the app uses facial recognition to recommend new skin-care products. If you're a skin-care newbie or are just looking for new products, a single drugstore skin-care aisle can overwhelm..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
New Jersey Transit Police Officers Revive Unresponsive Baby [Video]

New Jersey Transit Police Officers Revive Unresponsive Baby

A newborn baby girl is doing well after she was saved by New Jersey Transit police officers this week. Officers worked to revive the unresponsive baby, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on police..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this