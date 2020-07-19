50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Saying Harriet Tubman Never Freed The Slaves But Had Them Work For Other White People: “This Is All JAY-Z Fault” Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

New York rap star 50 Cent is keeping tabs on Kanye West and his bid for the presidency. The G-Unit boss went online to share his thoughts on the potential future head of state sharing his thoughts on iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman and how she ‘didn’t’ free the slaves. 50 Cent x Kanye West On […]



The post 50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Saying Harriet Tubman Never Freed The Slaves But Had Them Work For Other White People: “This Is All JAY-Z Fault” appeared first on . New York rap star 50 Cent is keeping tabs on Kanye West and his bid for the presidency. The G-Unit boss went online to share his thoughts on the potential future head of state sharing his thoughts on iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman and how she ‘didn’t’ free the slaves. 50 Cent x Kanye West On […]The post 50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Saying Harriet Tubman Never Freed The Slaves But Had Them Work For Other White People: “This Is All JAY-Z Fault” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

