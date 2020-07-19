|
Famous Dex Shares Rare Nipsey Hussle Pic Hanging Out W/ The West Coast Legend + Rich The Kid: “We Miss U”
Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s memory lives on. This weekend, hip-hop star Famous Dex went to social media to pay tribute to the West Coast legend. Famous Dex x Nipsey Hussle Dex took to Instagram with a picture of himself posted up with Nipsey and Atlanta rap star Rich The Kid. He left a message […]
