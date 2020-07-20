Murda Beatz + Jack Harlow Fan Mix Up Sparks A Hilarious Polo G Reaction: “He Do Look Like You A Lil Bit” Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Producer Murda Beatz might have found his rap twin. After a fan mistook him on social media for rising rapper Jack Harlow, the hip-hop mega hitmaker has come forward with his response. Murda Beatz x Jack Harlow A Twitter post was put up in which a user disses Jack Harlow while both spelling his name […]



The post Murda Beatz + Jack Harlow Fan Mix Up Sparks A Hilarious Polo G Reaction: “He Do Look Like You A Lil Bit” appeared first on . Producer Murda Beatz might have found his rap twin. After a fan mistook him on social media for rising rapper Jack Harlow, the hip-hop mega hitmaker has come forward with his response. Murda Beatz x Jack Harlow A Twitter post was put up in which a user disses Jack Harlow while both spelling his name […]The post Murda Beatz + Jack Harlow Fan Mix Up Sparks A Hilarious Polo G Reaction: “He Do Look Like You A Lil Bit” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 4hiphop Murda Beatz + Jack Harlow Fan Mix Up Sparks A Hilarious Polo G Reaction: “He Do Look Like You A Lil Bit” - Producer… https://t.co/risMqL7145 5 days ago SOHH Murda Beatz + Jack Harlow Fan Mix Up Sparks A Hilarious Polo G Reaction: "He Do Look Like You A Lil Bit"… https://t.co/TiKC4fP46B 5 days ago JSP🐐 Murda Beatz X Jack Harlow need to collab and make a music video now https://t.co/XAMEooqGGW 6 days ago