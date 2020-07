You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion in his first presidential campaign rally Sunday.

USATODAY.com 46 minutes ago



A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white people," he said at one point when discussing economic inequality.

Jerusalem Post 2 hours ago





Tweets about this