Chelsea Handler Wears Bra Made of Face Masks for At-Home Workout - Watch!
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Chelsea Handler has a very important message amid the pandemic. The 45-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Friday (July 17) to encourage her fans to stay safe and wear face masks – by wearing them across her breasts. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chelsea Handler In the video, Chelsea lifts weights during at-home [...]
Task Force Report Says 18 States Should Roll Back Reopening The 359-page, unpublished document was created for the White House coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence. It refers to a "red zone," defined as "those core-based statistical areas and counties ..." "... that during the last...
25 Percent of Americans Won't Ever Go Back to the Gym, Survey Reveals OnePoll surveyed over 2,000 people for the results. Nearly a quarter of Americans said they will avoid gyms post-coronavirus, even..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:35Published