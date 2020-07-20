Global  
 

Chelsea Handler Wears Bra Made of Face Masks for At-Home Workout - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Chelsea Handler has a very important message amid the pandemic. The 45-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Friday (July 17) to encourage her fans to stay safe and wear face masks – by wearing them across her breasts. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chelsea Handler In the video, Chelsea lifts weights during at-home [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Task Force Report Says 18 States Should Roll Back Reopening

Task Force Report Says 18 States Should Roll Back Reopening 01:19

 Task Force Report Says 18 States Should Roll Back Reopening The 359-page, unpublished document was created for the White House coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence. It refers to a "red zone," defined as "those core-based statistical areas and counties ..." "... that during the last...

Chelsea Handler goes shirtless, wears bra made out of face masks in new hilarious workout video

 Chelsea Handler is proud to wear a mask -- and not just one that covers her face.
