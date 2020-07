Kanye West Criticizes Harriet Tubman at Rally, Fans Voice Concerns for His Mental Stability Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

People are worrying about Kanye West. The 43-year-old rapper held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday (July 19) to make a bid to be on the ballot for the Presidency. During the rally, Kanye broke down in an emotional anti-abortion rant, while revealing that he wanted Kim Kardashian to get an [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 👑B RT @KHOU: Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at first presidential rally in South Carolina https://t.co/2BiYjNBTgS 1 minute ago Gospel Music Kanye West Criticizes Harriet Tubman at Rally, Fans Voice Concerns for His Mental Stability 2 minutes ago KBㄣ⃒ RT @FOX5Vegas: On abortion, West said that while he believes it should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a… 2 minutes ago FOX5 Las Vegas On abortion, West said that while he believes it should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers c… https://t.co/BS0N5nnhPL 5 minutes ago THV11 Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at first presidential rally in South Carolina https://t.co/eKYmvWoM0a https://t.co/4zASggKPyx 5 minutes ago Amy Hall Rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at rally https://t.co/gOdhG4fg5s https://t.co/hvKEdDp0QM 8 minutes ago Austin Kellerman Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman during political rally in South Carolina https://t.co/NB0JkMsKwX https://t.co/Gs1wzFcHfr 9 minutes ago common sense citizen Rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at rally https://t.co/N3jX1AmqDw 14 minutes ago