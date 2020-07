Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Reunite Over The Weeknd & Snap Selfie For 'Law & Order' Fans Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Benson and Stabler are back together again! Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunited over the weekend and snapped a pic for Law & Order fans. Sharing the image on her Instagram, Mariska captioned the shot, “It’s on.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christopher Meloni If you didn’t know, Christopher and Mariska are set [...] 👓 View full article