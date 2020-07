Bipasha Basu misses 'exuberance' of a live performance Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu says she is missing the energy and exuberance of performing in front of a live audience. Bipasha took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a throwback picture of herself performing on stage. She said she cannot wait for it to happen soon.





View this post on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this