Taapsee Pannu opens up on Nepotism, says 'it's never going to go away' Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Nearly everyone from the Hindi film industry and outsiders have given their opinions on the debates and discussions around the topic of nepotism. Taapsee Pannu, also an outsider, has done the same in an interview with *Hindustan Times*. She shed light on how this practice will never fade away and how the outsiders also have to... 👓 View full article