Mark Zuckerberg Surfboards With Way Too Much Sunscreen On, Goes Viral

Just Jared Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg is staying very, very safe while out in the sun. The 36-year-old Facebook CEO recently went surfing on his electric surfboard in Hawaii while wearing A LOT of sunscreen on his face. You can see the photo of Mark at New York Post here. Shortly after the photos went viral, people took to [...]
