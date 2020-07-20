Global  
 

Caitlyn Jenner & BFF Sophia Hutchins Pick Up Dinner From One of Their Favorite Restaurants

Just Jared Monday, 20 July 2020
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins make their way through the parking lot after grabbing dinner to-go from Kristy’s restaurant on Sunday evening (July 19) in Malibu, Calif. The 70-year-old Olympian sported a white top and black leggings while her BFF looked pretty in a nude-colored bodysuit and jeans as they stopped by one of their [...]
