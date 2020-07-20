|
Caitlyn Jenner & BFF Sophia Hutchins Pick Up Dinner From One of Their Favorite Restaurants
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins make their way through the parking lot after grabbing dinner to-go from Kristy’s restaurant on Sunday evening (July 19) in Malibu, Calif. The 70-year-old Olympian sported a white top and black leggings while her BFF looked pretty in a nude-colored bodysuit and jeans as they stopped by one of their [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this