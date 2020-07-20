Trey Songz Says Kanye West Is Disrupting Real Progress After Harriet Tubman Comments: “How You Turn This Goofy From Who You Were?” Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

R&B singer Trey Songz is finding it tough to ride for Kanye West. The popular crooner went online this past weekend to share his issues with Yeezy following controversial statements he made about abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman liberating slaves. Trey Songz x Harriet Tubman Trigger Trey hit up Instagram last night with footage of Ye […]



The post Trey Songz Says Kanye West Is Disrupting Real Progress After Harriet Tubman Comments: “How You Turn This Goofy From Who You Were?” appeared first on . R&B singer Trey Songz is finding it tough to ride for Kanye West. The popular crooner went online this past weekend to share his issues with Yeezy following controversial statements he made about abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman liberating slaves. Trey Songz x Harriet Tubman Trigger Trey hit up Instagram last night with footage of Ye […]The post Trey Songz Says Kanye West Is Disrupting Real Progress After Harriet Tubman Comments: “How You Turn This Goofy From Who You Were?” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

