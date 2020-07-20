Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halle Berry Teases Potential Boyfriend By Playing Footsies W/ Mystery Man: “Sunday, Funday”

SOHH Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Halle Berry Teases Potential Boyfriend By Playing Footsies W/ Mystery Man: “Sunday, Funday”Hollywood superstar Halle Berry is living her best life and low-key trolling while she does it. The Academy Award winner went online this past weekend to tease major relationship goals with a mystery man. Halle Berry x Boo’d Up Sunday night, Halle went to her Instagram page and generated major attention. Berry posted up a […]

The post Halle Berry Teases Potential Boyfriend By Playing Footsies W/ Mystery Man: “Sunday, Funday” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Halle Berry Pulls Out Of Transgender Film Role, Apologizes [Video]

Halle Berry Pulls Out Of Transgender Film Role, Apologizes

Actress Halle Berry Monday night said she has pulled out of a movie project in which she was allegedly slated to portray a transgender character following controversy over comments she made last week..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published
Halle Berry Apologizes & Steps Away From Transgender Role After Social Media Backlash | THR News [Video]

Halle Berry Apologizes & Steps Away From Transgender Role After Social Media Backlash | THR News

Halle Berry has pulled out of the running to play a transgender character in an upcoming untitled film following a social media backlash.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:34Published
Halle Berry Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Transgender Role [Video]

Halle Berry Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Transgender Role

Halle Berry Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Transgender Role After receiving a mountain of backlash online, Halle Berry has taken to Twitter to issue a public apology to the transgender community. It was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this