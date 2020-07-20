|
Morning Joe Laughs at Trump Bragging About Acing a Cognitive Test: ‘This is For People With Dementia’
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The remote sets of Morning Joe were collectively shocked as they reacted to President Donald Trump touting his mental sharpness by bragging that he passed a cognitive test. The conversation occurred as the panel reviewed Trump’s interview with Chris Wallace, specifically the part where the president bizarrely challenged the Fox News host and Joe Biden to […]
