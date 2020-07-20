Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morning Joe Laughs at Trump Bragging About Acing a Cognitive Test: ‘This is For People With Dementia’

Mediaite Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The remote sets of Morning Joe were collectively shocked as they reacted to President Donald Trump touting his mental sharpness by bragging that he passed a cognitive test. The conversation occurred as the panel reviewed Trump’s interview with Chris Wallace, specifically the part where the president bizarrely challenged the Fox News host and Joe Biden to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to eight points [Video]

US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Analyst: Here's What Will Happen With Iran If Joe Biden Becomes President [Video]

Analyst: Here's What Will Happen With Iran If Joe Biden Becomes President

If Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidential election, one of Wall Street's top commodities analysts says the oil market will be sharply impacted. Helima Croft is the head of commodity strategy at RBC..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden

President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week. Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about dishwashers...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this