As Naseeruddin Shah turns 70, here are his most heart-winning films

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah for CBI probe



Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry in his death case. She took to Twitter saying, “I request you with.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:37 Published 4 days ago BJP's Manzoor Ahmad seeks HM Shah's intervention in kidnapping of party leader in Kashmir



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Jammu and Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and urged him to provide security to grassroots level leaders of the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 5 days ago ‘Not just terrorism but…’: Amit Shah praises jawans for their efforts in fighting Covid-19



Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a tree plantation drive of CAPFs. The campaign has been initiated by Central Armed Police Forces. The event was held in CRPF officers' training academy in.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this