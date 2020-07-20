Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez manages to strike balance in difficult situations
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Jacqueline Fernandez, with her versatile on screen performances has always been the favourite of the audiences. Apart from her on-screen performances, the audiences love and resonate a with her off screen aura and the actress radiates positivity wherever she goes.
In a recent interview with a leading magazine, the actress was...
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez surely knows how to keep her fans busy in the cyber world. Jacqueline keeps posting gorgeous pictures of herself time and again, which is what she has done once..