John Oliver and Celebrity Friends Alex Trebek, Paul Rudd, Catherine O’Hara Tackle Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Last Week Tonight host John Oliver addressed conspiracy theories that have been circulating online throughout the coronavirus outbreak -- enlisting celebrity friends Alex Trebek, Catherine O'Hara, Billy Porter, John Cena, and Paul Rudd to squash the fake news.
A two-person team from the World Health Organization is traveling to China to address the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to Science Magazine, the epidemiologist and animal health expert..