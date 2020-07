You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Officials are urging the public to wear masks



The United States Surgeon General Jermoe Adams says we can turn this around by encouraging all Americans to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines. However here in SWFL local officials and medical.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:41 Published 1 week ago The mask debate: Health vs. Freedom



As more cities in Florida implement mandatory mask orders, a debate between people for and against masks is getting heated. Many against masks say being required to wear them goes against their.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:52 Published 1 week ago Cape Coral City council members vote against masks mandate



Some say forcing people to wear masks would take away from American freedoms Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this