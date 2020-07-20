Global  
 

South actress Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
South actress Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for COVID-19South actress Aishwarya Arjun has tested Covid-19 positive and is currently quarantined at home. The actress took to her verified Instagram account on Monday to confirm the news.

"I have recently been tested positive for COVID-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional...
