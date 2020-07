Michele Lofranco RT @JustJared: John Boyega reveals that he has moved on from the "Star Wars" franchise: https://t.co/hj5E8FYqi4 1 minute ago

kewl.kewl.kewl RT @esquire: The actor has shut down fan speculation that he'd return as a lightsaber-wielding Finn. https://t.co/uveKj073eZ 51 minutes ago

Esquire The actor has shut down fan speculation that he'd return as a lightsaber-wielding Finn. https://t.co/uveKj073eZ 52 minutes ago

JustJared.com John Boyega reveals that he has moved on from the "Star Wars" franchise: https://t.co/hj5E8FYqi4 53 minutes ago

Dare to walk the skies #BlackLivesMatter John Boyega is well within his rights to never return to Star Wars, when the fandom has been so incredibly obnoxiou… https://t.co/YGmeZaERfU 1 hour ago

bren bear 🐻🇨🇦 Good choice, can only be beneficial for the series thats now merely Disney playing with identity politics. https://t.co/mm7x7V9r68 1 hour ago

Neil T Son, the feeling is mutual. #futureendeavours John Boyega Has No Interest In Returning To #StarWars https://t.co/UGCpnpazb7 2 hours ago