Q Magazine To Cease Publication

New issue will be their last...



*Q Magazine* is set to cease publication.



The long-standing music monthly has been the subject of speculation for several months, with publishers Bauer Media placing a question mark over the title's future.



Editorial staff had been open on social media about the situation the magazine was in, however many within the music industry felt a buyer would be found.



Alas, the new issue of Q will seemingly be the last - as Editor Ted Kessler puts it, "the pandemic did for us and there was nothing more to it than that..."



It's enormously, enormously sad news - Q started in 1986, and produced an immeasurable number of iconic covers, and until the pandemic had seemed to navigate the shifting currents of 21st century publishing with enviable commitment.



We tip our hats to the team over there - Godspeed!







The final issue of Q. On sale Tuesday 28 July. pic.twitter.com/STYJ2snH5m



— Q Magazine (@QMagazine) July 20, 2020



