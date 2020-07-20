Alicia Silverstone recalls the late Brittany Murphy’s ‘Clueless’ audition on 25th anniversary: ‘So great’

Alicia Silverstone is looking back on Clueless 25 years later. The 43-year-old actress, who played Cher Horowitz in the film, talked about the movie with Vogue...

Alicia Silverstone Remembers 'Adorable' Brittany Murphy on 25th Anniversary of 'Clueless' When celebrating the beloved 1995 film with Vogue, the actress best known as Cher Horowitz opens up about her impression of her late co-star when the latter...

AceShowbiz 3 hours ago



