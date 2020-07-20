Nate Silver Warns Trump is ‘Discouraging Turnout’ Among His OWN Voters By Sowing Doubt in Mail-In Voting
Monday, 20 July 2020 () FiveThirtyEight founder and ABC News correspondent Nate Silver warned on Sunday that President Donald Trump may be "discouraging turnout" among his own voters by scaring them about the accuracy and validity of mail-in voting.
