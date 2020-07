You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Responds To Biden's Claim In KDKA Interview



KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more on the response by President Donald Trump's campaign to Joe Biden's saying he would require masks. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:12 Published 3 weeks ago Telling All Of America To Wear Masks, Dr. Birx Covers For Trump's Refusal To Wear One



Dr. Deborah Birx is the White House's coronavirus task force response coordinator. In a Sunday interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, she underscored the importance of wearing masks. Out of respect.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published on May 25, 2020

Tweets about this