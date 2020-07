Natalie Maines Reveals Real Story Behind Those Tights on Her Boat and How Miley Cyrus Influences Her Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The Chicks' Natalie Maines told Howard Stern on Monday (July 20) about that beloved line about "the girl who left her tights on my boat." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this