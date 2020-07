HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions



This Delhi-based poet and content writer has been arranging free mental health counselling sessions. Ankit Gupta pays for therapy sessions for those who can’t afford it. Gupta says that Bollywood.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:57 Published 5 days ago

UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic



There has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago