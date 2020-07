You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases



WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world. That number marks the first.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago 78% of parents polled say the pandemic allowed them to get to know their children better



Parents are getting in an extra six more hours of quality time with their kids because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research. Seventy-eight percent say the isolation period has.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 5 days ago Biden Surges Ahead of Trump By 15-Points In New National Poll



Presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a 15-point lead over President Donald Trump. The new data is according to a Quinnipiac University national poll that also spells out bad news for the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this