Harry Styles Shows Off His Mustache After Tweeting About Growing One Almost 10 Years Earlier!

Just Jared Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Harry Styles officially has a mustache! The 26-year-old “Adore Me” singer has quite a different look from when we last saw him. Harry is now sporting a mustache on his upper lip, realizing his dreams of growing a Mario-esque look, which he tweeted about back in 2011. “I’ve decided that i want a mustache…But not [...]
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Harry Styles debuts a brand new hairstyle

Harry Styles debuts a brand new hairstyle 00:55

 Noted heartthrob Harry Styles has cycled through quite a few hairstyles over the past decade, and presumably, it’s not just so we can make that horrible pun every time he does.This is the first time he’s majorly switched up his facial hair, though.While in Modena, Italy, in July, the singer paid...

