Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Idris Elba to receive special Bafta TV award
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Idris Elba to receive special Bafta TV award
Monday, 20 July 2020 (
30 minutes ago
)
The star of Luther and The Wire will be honoured during a virtual Bafta TV awards later this month.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Democratic Party
Hong Kong
European Union
Republican Party
Coronavirus disease 2019
Portland, Oregon
Esther Salas
Kanye West
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Portland
Nicki Minaj
Return
Chris Wallace
Epstein
Antonio Brown
WORTH WATCHING
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities
An artist in Italy has carved a huge portrait of Joe Biden into this field
UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong
EU leaders near compromise on stimulus plan