Watch: Ty Dolla $ign Gets Psychedelic With Kanye West In New Ego Death Lyric Video

SOHH Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Watch: Ty Dolla $ign Gets Psychedelic With Kanye West In New Ego Death Lyric VideoTaylor Gang’s Ty Dolla $ign is getting psychedelic. He’s come forward with a colorful and long-awaited audio lyric visual for his recent release “Ego Death” featuring Kanye West, FKA twigs and Skrillex. Watch and comment below!

