Christopher Nolan's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Tenet' Delayed Indefinitely

NPR Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The new movie from the maker of Dunkirk and the Dark Knight Trilogy has been delayed yet again, with no new release date announced. This may end hopes of a Hollywood summer blockbuster season
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' release again

Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' release again 00:45

 The debut of Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film 'Tenet' has been shelved by Warner Bros. who, after shuffling the spy action thriller's premiere date three times, has removed the movie from its theatre schedule in the U.S.

