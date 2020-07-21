Nithya Menen on Breathe: Into The Shadows: Will use portions of show as audition tape

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Breathe- Into The Shadows Review | Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video



Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in lead, Breathe- Into The Shadows is story of Avinash and Abha Sabharwal. Their daughter Siya is kidnapped and the kidnapper has forced the couple to go on.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:38 Published 2 weeks ago Nithya Menen on Breathe 2, playing Jayalalithaa, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut



Ahead of the release of her digital debut Breathe: Into The Shadows, Nithya Menen opened up in an interview with Hindustan Times about the OTT space, her experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 11:18 Published 3 weeks ago Abhishek Bachchan shares new intriguing teaser of 'Breathe- Into The Shadows'



Before the launch of the trailer, actor Abhishek Bachchan has introduced South star Nithya Menen as his onscreen wife in the upcoming "Breathe Into The Shadows". Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:12 Published on June 24, 2020

Tweets about this