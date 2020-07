Watch: Birdman Wants To Do Lil Wayne Reunion Album, Kanye West Upsets Everyone In Hip-Hop, Nicki Minaj Breaks Internet W/ Pregnancy Reveal Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Birdman wanting to reunite with Lil Wayne for new music, Kanye West dumbing down Harriet Tubman‘s achievements, Nicki Minaj shocking the world with her pregnancy announcement and more. Watch and comment below!



