'Deadpool' Creator Says Fans Might Not Ever See a 'Deadpool 3' Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

A Deadpool 3 might not be in the cards… The creator of the sarcastic superhero Rob Leifeld opened up about the future of the comic book character on the big screen with Collider. “You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine,” he shared. “Because I have to live with the fact [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ami_ RT @JustJared: Will there be a third #Deadpool movie? The creator of the franchise is speaking out... https://t.co/LNb2DzEMA5 30 minutes ago JustJared.com Will there be a third #Deadpool movie? The creator of the franchise is speaking out... https://t.co/LNb2DzEMA5 43 minutes ago