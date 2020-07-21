Global  
 

Here's What Prince Harry Did When He First Met Shaggy

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Shaggy got an unusual greeting from Prince Harry when they first met each other. The 51-year-old musician opened up to The Guardian about meeting the Duke of Sussex, and remembered that Harry had started singing “It Wasn’t Me” to him. “When Prince Harry came to Jamaica [in 2012], he came to visit the Bustamante Hospital [...]
