Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Randeep Hooda wish Naseeruddin Shah on his 70th birthday Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

As Naseeruddin Shah turned 70 on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities and fans of the legendary actor poured in wishes for the ace actor. Anil Kapoor was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to wish his 'Woh 7 Din' co-star on his birthday.



Kapoor tweeted his monochromatic throwback picture with Shah from their younger days,... 👓 View full article

