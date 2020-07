Veteran Odia film actor Bijay Mohanty passes away Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Veteran Odia film actor and director Bijay Mohanty passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 70. The body of Mohanty will be cremated with state honours.



The actor was rushed to Care Hospitals in Bhubaneswar after his condition became critical on Monday evening. He died while undergoing treatment, said sources.