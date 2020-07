​Taapsee Pannu: Someone is really concerned Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

As Bollywood is brimming with debates, actress Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to raise her voice for the ‘compassionate industry.’ Tagging both Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker on a tweet, the ‘Thappad’ actress blasts at Kangana Ranaut’s statement in a recent interview and wrote, “Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills and our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this