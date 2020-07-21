Grace Kaufman Lands Lead Role in Apple & A24's 'The Sky Is Everywhere' Movie Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Grace Kaufman has landed the lead role in the upcoming movie The Sky Is Everywhere, which will be made by Apple and A24. The 18-year-old actress is best known for her work as Matt LeBlanc‘s daughter Kate Burns on the CBS sitcom Man with a Plan and this marks her most high-profile role to date. [...] 👓 View full article

