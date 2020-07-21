|
Grace Kaufman Lands Lead Role in Apple & A24's 'The Sky Is Everywhere' Movie
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Grace Kaufman has landed the lead role in the upcoming movie The Sky Is Everywhere, which will be made by Apple and A24. The 18-year-old actress is best known for her work as Matt LeBlanc‘s daughter Kate Burns on the CBS sitcom Man with a Plan and this marks her most high-profile role to date. [...]
