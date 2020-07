You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Great Blue Herons skim the surface of the lake as they fly in to land



Great Blue Herons are among the largest birds in North America. With a wingspan that can reach over 2m (6.5 feet), only eagles and swans are larger. They are a beautiful sight to see, most frequently.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago Vanessa Matsui, Kaniehito Horn Tease 'Ghost BFF' Season 2



The dark comedy web series "Ghost BFF" follows two women, one alive and one dead, as they struggle to right past wrongs across time and space. While catching up with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, co-stars.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:58 Published 3 days ago GRAPHIC: Man arrested after putting three cats into laundrette washing machines



This is the sickening moment a thug was caught on CCTV putting three cats into a washing machine. A horrified local noticed the drowned moggies when they opened the door to load their clothes into.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this