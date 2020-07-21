Global  
 

Drake's Maya Jama Shout Out Gets Fans Talking

Clash Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Drake's Maya Jama Shout Out Gets Fans TalkingIt's his much-anticipated Headie One link up...

*Drake* gives *Maya Jama* a shout out on new *Headie One* link up 'Only You Freestyle'.

The Canadian icon seemingly initiated the collaboration, using Instagram to label Headie One as 'one of the best drill artists in the world'.

Out now, the new freestyle features Drake on a drill beat, providing space for the two MCs to push against one another.

It largely works, too - Headie One has enjoyed an electrifying 2020, and this is one step further to international domination.

Curiously, Drake also shouts out Maya Jama on the track - the broadcaster and media personality broke up with Stormzy a few months back.

Check out 'Only You Freestyle' below.

