Drake's Maya Jama Shout Out Gets Fans Talking Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

It's his much-anticipated Headie One link up...



*Drake* gives *Maya Jama* a shout out on new *Headie One* link up 'Only You Freestyle'.



The Canadian icon seemingly initiated the collaboration, using Instagram to label Headie One as 'one of the best drill artists in the world'.



Out now, the new freestyle features Drake on a drill beat, providing space for the two MCs to push against one another.



It largely works, too - Headie One has enjoyed an electrifying 2020, and this is one step further to international domination.



Curiously, Drake also shouts out Maya Jama on the track - the broadcaster and media personality broke up with Stormzy a few months back.



Check out 'Only You Freestyle' below.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's his much-anticipated Headie One link up...*Drake* gives *Maya Jama* a shout out on new *Headie One* link up 'Only You Freestyle'.The Canadian icon seemingly initiated the collaboration, using Instagram to label Headie One as 'one of the best drill artists in the world'.Out now, the new freestyle features Drake on a drill beat, providing space for the two MCs to push against one another.It largely works, too - Headie One has enjoyed an electrifying 2020, and this is one step further to international domination.Curiously, Drake also shouts out Maya Jama on the track - the broadcaster and media personality broke up with Stormzy a few months back.Check out 'Only You Freestyle' below.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts



Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts The star has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid... Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Maya slams gender pay gap: Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts



Maya Jama has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Maya Jama fed up of people 'hyper sexualising' her body



Maya Jama is fed up with people "hyper sexualising" her body after she wore a dress that showed off her curves. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:51 Published on June 16, 2020

Tweets about this