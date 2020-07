You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks



Jennifer Aniston has urged her Instagram followers to take new coronavirus guidelines seriously and posted a selfie of her facemask imploring fans to do the same to stay healthy and safe. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Jennifer opens up on friend's battle with COVID Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has urged everyone to wear masks, and cited the fight that a close friend of hers named Kevin is waging against Covid-19 as the...

IndiaTimes 10 hours ago



Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Friend's Harrowing Battle With Coronavirus In PSA to Fans Jennifer Aniston is sending an urgent warning to her fans about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Emmy winner took to her Instagram over the weekend to share...

E! Online 17 hours ago



Jennifer Aniston Warns of COVID Dangers With Photo and Story About Friend Jennifer Aniston wants people to know that coronavirus is real and dangerous, and the way she's relaying the message is with an incredibly powerful photo of a...

TMZ.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this