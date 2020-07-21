Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anurag Kashyap says, 'I don't know this new Kangana,' her team calls him 'mini Mahesh Bhatt'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The digital team of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap now.

Calling Kashyap "mini Mahesh Bhatt", Kangana's digital team, which identifies as Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account, also claimed that "Queen" is the only hit in his career!

On Tuesday morning, Kashyap had...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana's team alleges Mahesh Bhatt threw chappals at her, called her 'mad' [Video]

Kangana's team alleges Mahesh Bhatt threw chappals at her, called her 'mad'

On Wednesday morning, Pooja Bhatt tweeted to remind how the Bhatts had launched Kangana Ranaut in their 2006 production "Gangster". Reacting to the tweet Kanganas team has now launched a tirade on..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:20Published
Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's dance videos go viral [Video]

Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's dance videos go viral

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been exploring his dancing skills lately, going by a couple of new videos he had posted on TikTok.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this