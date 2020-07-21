|
Anurag Kashyap says, 'I don't know this new Kangana,' her team calls him 'mini Mahesh Bhatt'
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The digital team of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap now.
Calling Kashyap "mini Mahesh Bhatt", Kangana's digital team, which identifies as Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account, also claimed that "Queen" is the only hit in his career!
On Tuesday morning, Kashyap had...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this