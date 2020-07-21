Ram Charan's wife Upasana adopts elephant Rani at Hyderabad Zoo for one year
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () On her birthday on July 21, Tollywood actor Ram Charan's wife and superstar K. Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, adopted an elephant. Rani, the elephant, from the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad, has been adopted for a period of one year. Upasana, who is also Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation...
