Ram Charan's wife Upasana adopts elephant Rani at Hyderabad Zoo for one year

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
On her birthday on July 21, Tollywood actor Ram Charan's wife and superstar K. Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, adopted an elephant. Rani, the elephant, from the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad, has been adopted for a period of one year. Upasana, who is also Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation...
News video: Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law adopts elephant 'Rani' at Hyderabad zoo

Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law adopts elephant 'Rani' at Hyderabad zoo 01:20

 Tollywood actor Ram Charan's wife and superstar K Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, on Monday adopted an elephant at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad.Upasana, who is also Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, adopted an elephant named Rani for a...

