Ram Charan's wife Upasana adopts elephant Rani at Hyderabad Zoo for one year

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Daring drain pipe rescue gets one-day-old elephant calf reunited with mother in southern India



Forest officials have rescued a one-day-old elephant calf that was stranded inside drainage at a coffee plantation in southern India's Karnataka. The incident took at Srimangala in Virajpet of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:59 Published 2 days ago Splish, Splash, He’s Taking a… Nap? Watch Adorable Elephant Catch Some ZZZ’s in the Pool



The 29-year-old animal lives at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, and that’s where his trainer, Christine, spotted him conked out in the water. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago Elephant cools off with an underwater nap using trunk as snorkel



Watch as this adorable Asian elephant cools off with an underwater nap, using his trunk as a snorkel. Colonel, 29, weighs almost five tonnes and is one of seven Asian elephants at the Fort Worth.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this