Find Out Who’s Performing at the (Virtual) 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival is officially a go. On Tuesday (July 21), iHeartMedia announced that the tenth annual iteration of the event will be held virtually this fall.
Started in 1962, and, at that time, featuring the music of The Duke Ellington Orchestra and Louis Armstrong at the Cincinnati Carthage fairgrounds, the Cincinnati Music Festival grew to become one of the largest and longest-running R&B festivals in the country.
The iHeartRadio Music Festival happens every year over two nights in September in Las Vegas. This is the tenth anniversary and due the pandemic, live music... Lainey Gossip Also reported by •Just Jared Jr