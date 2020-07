GOP Congressman Calls AOC a ‘F*cking B*tch’ and ‘Disgusting’ in Front of Reporters During Argument Over Bill Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In their brief exchange, Yoho referred to her as "disgusting" for correlating poverty and unemployment as a reason for New York City's spike in crime. Ocasio-Cortez told Yoho he was being "rude" before the two went separate ways. In their brief exchange, Yoho referred to her as "disgusting" for correlating poverty and unemployment as a reason for New York City's spike in crime. Ocasio-Cortez told Yoho he was being "rude" before the two went separate ways. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SandraB RT @DeanObeidallah: Trumpism on DISPLAY: GOP Congressman Calls AOC a ‘F*cking B*tch’ and ‘Disgusting’ in Front of Reporters During Argument… 44 seconds ago joseph john RT @InGodIDoTrust: GOP Congressman Ted Yoho to Alexandria Ocrazio-Cortex: ‘You are Out of Your Freaking Mind’ You ‘F*cking B*tch’ https://t… 2 minutes ago Deanna RT @wvjoe911: GOP Congressman Calls AOC a ‘F*cking B*tch’ and ‘Disgusting’ in Front of Reporters During Argument Over Bill https://t.co/zfD… 3 minutes ago (((DeanObeidallah))) Trumpism on DISPLAY: GOP Congressman Calls AOC a ‘F*cking B*tch’ and ‘Disgusting’ in Front of Reporters During Argu… https://t.co/SY0vBdDnvD 7 minutes ago