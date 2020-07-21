Michael J Brooks Wiki: Podcast Host and Political Commentator Dead at 36
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Michael Brooks, a popular progressive political commentator, has passed away in July 2020. He was a month shy of his 37th birthday. Michael Brooks is best known as a host of a self-titled podcast and the Majority Report alongside Sam Seder. His followers credit him with making them aware of political environment in the Middle East […]
