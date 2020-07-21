Kim Kardashian Is 'Devastated' Over What Kanye West Tweeted
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Kim Kardashian is reportedly “completely devastated” after what Kanye West was tweeting on Monday (July 20). “I put my life on my God that North’s mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God,” Kanye tweeted. “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor.” She allegedly “has been [...]
