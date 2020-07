‘It Was Verbal Assault’: Rep. Bass Condemns Rep. Yoho for Berating AOC and Says It ‘Wasn’t the First Time’ Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The incident, witnessed by a reporter, rooted from disagreements in a crime bill. In the moment, Ocasio-Cortez called Yoho "rude" and later said "that kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this (((mmmexperimental))) 🖖 'It Was Verbal Assault': Rep. Bass Condemns Rep. Yoho for Berating AOC and Says It 'Wasn't the First Time'… https://t.co/QylO6ufjBW 20 minutes ago